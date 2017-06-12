Junior Auxiliary adds to endowment for T.K. Martin Center
Starkville's Junior Auxiliary presented a check to the T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability Education at Mississippi State Wednesday morning. The auction helped raise almost $19,000 for projects throughout the community with 35 percent of the proceeds being donated to the T.K. Martin Center.
