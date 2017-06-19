Judge to consider mayoral runoff results in July
A special judge will soon consider Starkville Mayor-elect Lynn Spruill's motion to dismiss local attorney and Democratic mayoral candidate Johnny's Moore's request for judicial review of the May 16 Democratic Primary runoff results. The hearing will be held on July 11 in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court and will be open to the media.
