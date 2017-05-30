Jackson man arrested after Friday shooting on Pilcher Street
Following the incident, the Starkville Police Department arrested 35-year-old Tyrus D. Taylor, of Jackson, with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of cocaine - which is classified as a controlled substance. Taylor's relationship with the victim and the details of what spurred the incident have not been released at this time.
