Incumbent Walker wins second term in Ward 4
Democrat incumbent Jason Walker defeated local business owner Republican Pete Ledlow for the Ward 4 Aldermen seat in the General Election Tuesday. "I'd like to thank Mr. Pete Ledlow for running a good campaign on the issues and I appreciate his involvement in the process and excited to be around another four years," Walker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 3
|Andi Mac
|475
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC