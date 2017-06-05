Incumbent Walker wins second term in ...

Incumbent Walker wins second term in Ward 4

Democrat incumbent Jason Walker defeated local business owner Republican Pete Ledlow for the Ward 4 Aldermen seat in the General Election Tuesday. "I'd like to thank Mr. Pete Ledlow for running a good campaign on the issues and I appreciate his involvement in the process and excited to be around another four years," Walker said.

