Honoring Dads: Starkville children celebrate Father's Day
A room on the bottom floor of the library was buzzing with the chatter and laughter of children on Thursday afternoon. It was the first Summer Reading Program event for the older children, and participants were able to personalize drinking glasses as gifts for their fathers.
