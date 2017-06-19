Harveys to host third annual Celebrity Wait Night
Animal lovers will soon be able to help raise money for the Oktibbeha County Humane Society at an upcoming fundraiser event at Harveys in Starkville. The third annual Celebrity Wait Night will be held to help raise money for the OCHS on July 11 from 5:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. Harveys is located at 406 Highway 12 E in Starkville.
