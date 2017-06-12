Grizzlies camp helps youth sharpen sk...

Grizzlies camp helps youth sharpen skills

Madracus Wade hopes to make a difference in the lives of young people.a The former Arkansas Razorback uses the sport of basketball to get that accomplished.a Wade has brought the Memphis Grizzlies basketball camp back to the Starkville Sportsplex for the second-straight year.a The purpose of the camp in Wade's mind is to help the participants find out where they stand in basketball and how far they can take their skills.a "It's a sanctuary where they can get away, establish themselves and figure out what they want to do," Wade said. "They can decide to take the next step whether they are going to be a middle school player or high school player.

