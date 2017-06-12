Governor to speak at forest products convention
Governor Phil Bryant will visit Starkville at the end of June to kick off the Forest Products Society's 71st International Convention. Bryant will speak at the opening session on Monday, June 26, about the forest products industry in Mississippi.
