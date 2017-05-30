George M. Bryan Airport nets $168k federal grant
The 42 grants announced included $168,891 to Starkville's George M. Bryan Airport for airfield guidance system installation, perimeter fencing and obstruction removal. A $550,343 grant was announced for Golden Triangle Regional Airport for drainage system installation, security enhancements, taxiway improvements and terminal building modification.
