George M. Bryan Airport nets $168k federal grant

The 42 grants announced included $168,891 to Starkville's George M. Bryan Airport for airfield guidance system installation, perimeter fencing and obstruction removal. A $550,343 grant was announced for Golden Triangle Regional Airport for drainage system installation, security enhancements, taxiway improvements and terminal building modification.

