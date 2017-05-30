Four charged with armed robbery at Ca...

Four charged with armed robbery at Camelot Apartments

The Starkville Police Department arrested four individuals following an armed robbery that occurred at Camelot Apartments on North Montgomery Street Tuesday. SPD, along with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal Task Force, arrested 21-year-old Rodriquez Norman on Friday and charged him with two counts of armed robbery.

