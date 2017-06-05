Fifth arrest made in Camelot Apartments armed robbery

A fifth arrest has been made in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at Camelot Apartments on North Montgomery Street in late May. The Starkville Police Department arrested 20-year-old Courtney M. Boyd, of Starkville, on Wednesday, charging him with one count of armed robbery. Boyd was in the Oktibbeha County Jail Wednesday afternoon with bond set at $100,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.