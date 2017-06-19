County pushes city to relax Cornersto...

County pushes city to relax Cornerstone regulations

Outgoing Ward 2 Alderman Lisa Wynn is expected to lead a discussion Tuesday on Starkville's development regulations after the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors penned a letter asking the city to relax landscaping and sidewalk requirements in Cornerstone Park. The letter was written by County Administrator Emily Garrard after County Engineer and Pritchard Engineering owner Clyde Pritchard and Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority President Jack Wallace approached supervisors last month.

