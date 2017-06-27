City postpones police HQ opening date
The Starkville Police Department will have to wait to move in to their new headquarters on East Lampkin Street, after announcing the June 30 opening date would be postponed. Vice Mayor and Ward 6 Alderman Roy A'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 26
|Joy Perkins
|477
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Jun 24
|Dunno
|20
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May '17
|Research
|3
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May '17
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May '17
|Just curious
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May '17
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC