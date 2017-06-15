Church guest presents handmade walkin...

Church guest presents handmade walking sticks

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Webster Progress-Times

Maben United Methodist Church had its regular fourth Sunday breakfast May 28 with an informal program featuring a guest who needed no introduction. The guest was Wyman Bishop Jr., a lifetime resident of Maben who happens to be a veteran of the military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Webster Progress-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Jun 12 Farty McSharty 6
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Jun 3 Andi Mac 475
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley May 30 Jackson Knows Now 16
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May 24 Research 3
News Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on... May 23 ricogene45 1
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May 20 Just curious 1
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May '17 Equal 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC