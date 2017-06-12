Certified election results expands Carver's win
The certified results from Starkville's June 6 election show Ward 1 Alderman Ben Carver won a third term by 19 votes, but the total votes from Ward 1's race were drastically reduced after an erroneous report. Starkville election commissioners canvassed Ward 1's election machine tapes Friday after the city received questions about the high number of votes cast in that race.
