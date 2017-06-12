Camp participants write play at MSU summer program
Mississippi State University's Summer Scholars On Stage program is at the end of its first week, and middle school and high school students are working together to write an original three-act play to perform at the end of the month. The program is a performing arts camp for teenagers from 8th grade to 12th grade.
