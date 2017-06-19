Blood drive to honor MSU's Salter
Mississippi Blood Services has coordinated with Community Bank in Brandon to give donors the opportunity to give blood in honor of Mississippi State University Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter. Salter was diagnosed with lymphoma earlier this year and is currently undergoing treatment.
