Area early childhood program re-certified
Excel by 5 recently announced that the community had been re-certified as a Certified Early Childhood Community, meaning that there are ample programs to support children from birth until age five. "Children provided a stimulating environment and encouragement in those first five years will do better in school," said Oktibbeha County Excel by 5 Coalition Chair Joan Butler.
