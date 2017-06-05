Apartment, commercial space under construction downtown
The recently cleared tract of land at the corner of North Montgomery Street and University Drive is being prepared for a 57,509-square-foot mixed use development. Midtown Apartments will feature 33 apartment units on its second and third floors and 14, 889 square feet of commercial Development on the first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 3
|Andi Mac
|475
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May '17
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC