AMS, Overstreet principals trading places
The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District board of trustees voted on Tuesday evening to switch the principals at Armstrong Middle School and Overstreet School. Timothy Bourne, who currently serves as AMS' principal, will swap places with Overstreet Principal Julie Kennedy.
