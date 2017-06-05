Aldermen OK new tax formula for proposed luxury hotel

The Starkville Board of Aldermen met Tuesday night and elected to move forward on a boutique hotel project that proponents have lauded as a major economic boon for the city's tourism sector. Aldermen voted 7-0 to approve a resolution of intent for the Cotton Mill Hotel Group, LLC, to wave the previously approved 75 percent sales tax it would have collected, in addition to lowering the ad valorem tax from 75 percent to 60 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.