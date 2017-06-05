Aldermen OK new tax formula for proposed luxury hotel
The Starkville Board of Aldermen met Tuesday night and elected to move forward on a boutique hotel project that proponents have lauded as a major economic boon for the city's tourism sector. Aldermen voted 7-0 to approve a resolution of intent for the Cotton Mill Hotel Group, LLC, to wave the previously approved 75 percent sales tax it would have collected, in addition to lowering the ad valorem tax from 75 percent to 60 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 3
|Andi Mac
|475
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC