Aldermen OK comprehensive plan amid industrial park debate
The Starkville Comprehensive Plan was a major talking point during Tuesday's Board of Aldermen meeting - which represented the last meeting of the current Board before the swearing in of newly-elected aldermen in July. Ward 2 Alderman Lisa Wynn, Ward 6 Alderman and Vice Mayor Roy A'.
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 3
|Andi Mac
|475
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May '17
|Just curious
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May '17
|Equal
|2
