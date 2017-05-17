Work officially begins on Partnership...

Work officially begins on Partnership School

An ongoing project moved a step closer to completion when ground was broken on the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Partnership School Wednesday morning. Once complete, the $27.5 million school will house all SOCSD sixth and seventh grade students and serve as a laboratory for the Mississippi State University College of Education.

