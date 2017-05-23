Walking with purpose: Recent college graduate traverses Golden Triangle on cross country trek
Marshall Hardee, 22, walks along Highway 82 between Starkville and Columbus Friday on his journey across the United States on foot. He started in San Diego in February and is making his way to his home state of South Carolina, raising money for charity along the way.
