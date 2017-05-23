Voice of the people: Frank "Mike" Batson
Birney Imes' mention in his Sunday column the city council and its youngest members brought back memories of my four years on the council. I ran for the Columbus City Council in 1969 at the age of 29 as a Republican and was elected, which shocked many because of my youth and because we had only moved here three years earlier.
