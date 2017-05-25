Vascular services clinic announces July opening date in Starkville
A new vascular services clinic will soon offer services to patients in Starkville at a new location on Highway 182 West. North Mississippi Cardiothoracic Surgery and Vascular Clinic plans to provide carotid care, aneurysm repair, dialysis access, limb-saving procedures and DVT treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|Wed
|Research
|3
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Tue
|Clean it up
|14
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|patrycja clark
|May 16
|Superman
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC