Two injured in morning fire at Sprint Mart
Two Mississippi Department of Transportation employees were injured in an early morning fire Monday at the Spring Mart on Highway 12 heading toward Ackerman. MDOT said in a media statement that a mowing crew from the Starkville Maintenance Office was fueling a tractor at a local gas station when a fire broke out.
