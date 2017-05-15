Summer changes revealed for SMART routes
Starkville-MSU Area Rapid Transit recently announced modifications and closings of several routes during the summer months when the student population is at its lowest. The Central Loop, South Loop and Greek Loop will have limited service from May 8 through May 15 and will be suspended with no service from May 16-Aug. 14. From May 15 to Aug. 14, the Research Loop will also service Montgomery Hall and hub with the Sportsplex Express and Highway 12 Express.
