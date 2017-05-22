State rep shares life lessons at SHS
Mississippi State Rep. Tyrone Ellis, D-Starkville, spoke to students in the Jobs for Mississippi Graduates program, sharing his life story with the young people. Ellis has served in the legislature continually since 1979, and was one of the co-authors of the bill mandating consolidation of the Starkville School District and Oktibbeha County School District.
