Starkville nurse arrested for writing fraudulent prescriptions

22 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Amanda Jones, 35, is accused of writing prescriptions for Adderall in the name of a family member and filling the prescriptions at local pharmacies. Jones was one of two northeast Mississippi nurses arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics pharmaceutical diversion investigation, according to an MBN press release.

