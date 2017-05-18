Starkville Man pleas to avoid statutory rape charge
A Starkville man pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a child for concealment in Lowndes County Circuit Court last week. Eric Cannon, 21, was arrested in July for allegedly entering a home at a female juvenile's request without the parents' knowledge.
