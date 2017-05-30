Starkville man arrested on weapons ch...

Starkville man arrested on weapons charges

Thursday May 25 Read more: New Albany Gazette

The Starkville Police Department arrested Preston S. Harris, 28, of Starkville, around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Harris was charged with possession of weapon by a felon, possession of stolen firearm, failure to stop when officer signals, possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct, disregard for traffic device, no driver's license, and no proof of insurance.

