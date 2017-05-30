Starkville man arrested on weapons charges
The Starkville Police Department arrested Preston S. Harris, 28, of Starkville, around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Harris was charged with possession of weapon by a felon, possession of stolen firearm, failure to stop when officer signals, possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct, disregard for traffic device, no driver's license, and no proof of insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Albany Gazette.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|Andi Mac
|475
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC