Starkville man arrested on weapons charges

The Starkville Police Department arrested Preston S. Harris, 28, of Starkville, around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Harris was charged with possession of weapon by a felon, possession of stolen firearm, failure to stop when officer signals, possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct, disregard for traffic device, no driver's license, and no proof of insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Albany Gazette.