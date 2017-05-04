Starkville man arrested on burglary charge
An Oktibbeha County man was arrested Thursday by federal marshals in connection with a burglary and shooting incident last week. The U.S. Marshals Task Force, with the assistance of the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office, arrested Jason Hemphill, 34, of Starkville, for residential burglary and shooting into dwelling for an incident reported April 11. Hemphill is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
