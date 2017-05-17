Starkville man accused of seven residential burglaries
The Starkville Police Department arrested 19-year-old Keontay R. Young Wednesday for seven felony warrants issued for seven counts of residential burglary in the city. SPD Public Information Officer Brandon Lovely said the burglaries occurred between June 2016 and May 2017.
