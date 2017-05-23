Starkville admits inadvertent error w...

Starkville admits inadvertent error with untimely FOIA production

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

The city of Starkville admits in a recent ethics defense it failed to provide former George M. Bryan Airport fixed-based operator Kenneth Aasand documents in a timely manner and attributed the error to a "lack of communication and follow-up." Aasand, who filed the claim after failing to receive minutes from the Starkville Airport Board's December, January and February meetings within the city's seven-day window for producing public records, confirmed to The Dispatch he filed a fourth ethics complaint against Starkville that alleges the city again failed to provide him documents in a timely fashion related to an aviation fuel dispute lingering since aldermen canceled his business' contract in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts 17 hr Research 3
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley Tue Clean it up 14
News Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on... Tue ricogene45 1
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May 20 Just curious 1
patrycja clark May 16 Superman 1
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May 7 Equal 2
News Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi... May 2 Not for Profit 3
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,413 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC