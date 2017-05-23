Starkville admits inadvertent error with untimely FOIA production

The city of Starkville admits in a recent ethics defense it failed to provide former George M. Bryan Airport fixed-based operator Kenneth Aasand documents in a timely manner and attributed the error to a "lack of communication and follow-up." Aasand, who filed the claim after failing to receive minutes from the Starkville Airport Board's December, January and February meetings within the city's seven-day window for producing public records, confirmed to The Dispatch he filed a fourth ethics complaint against Starkville that alleges the city again failed to provide him documents in a timely fashion related to an aviation fuel dispute lingering since aldermen canceled his business' contract in 2016.

