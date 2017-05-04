Spirit of Oktibbeha: Janice Blue volunteers to empower all creatures
Starkville native Janice Blue, 58, spends as much time as she can volunteering with the Oktibbeha County Humane Society, where she cares for animals, and the Christian Women's Job Corps, where she encourages women. "Christian Women's Job Corps is a program that women go through that really empowers them," Blue said.
