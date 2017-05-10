SOCSD: Partnership School project $700K over budget

Dirt work for the planned Starkville/ Mississippi State University Partnership School will come in at $700,000 over budget, mainly due to the university's decision to reroute the drive for the school. The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the lowest bid for dirt work at $2,493,903 from Cademy Contracting, LLC, based in Tremont.

