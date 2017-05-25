SMART summer changes should have little biz impact
Starkville sees a decrease in population during Mississippi State University's summer months and one way to track the expected economic impact is through attendance on the city's public transit system. Director of Parking and Transit services at MSU Jeremiah Dumas said ridership for Starkville-MSU Area Rapid Transit is at its highest during the spring and fall semesters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|Wed
|Research
|3
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Tue
|Clean it up
|14
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|patrycja clark
|May 16
|Superman
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC