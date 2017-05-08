Second Baptist lawsuit hearing scheduled for July
Starkville's Second Baptist Church's sanctuary expansion project was put to a halt in 2015, but an upcoming hearing will shed light on the investigation into the funds associated with the controversial project. A hearing will take place on July 17 and July 18 at the Circuit Court building to discuss the details of the investigation.
