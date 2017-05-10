Planning and Zoning Commission OKs subdivision plan

The Starkville Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval for a project that - if completed - will see a new subdivision on the southwest corner of the intersection of Old West Point Road and Rose Perkins Drive. The final plat request was made by Jason Pepper at Tuesday's meeting, on behalf of Pepper Surveying and Mapping, LLC. The development project calls for subdividing a 1.5-acre tract into seven lots on the southwest corner of the intersection of Old West Point Road and Rose Perkins Drive.

