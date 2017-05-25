Oktibbeha County's chancery candidate...

Oktibbeha County's chancery candidates preparing for nonpartisan race

Oktibbeha County's six chancery clerk candidates are now preparing for a nonpartisan race in November since election law changes effective July 1 will repeal statutes on party primaries ahead of special elections. Cheryl Elmore, Oktibbeha County's deputy elections clerk, began alerting the local Democratic and Republican parties' leadership this week after it was learned House Bill 647, as signed by Gov. Phil Bryant, repeals a portion a state law - Mississippi Code Ann.

