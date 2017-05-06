Oktibbeha County Could Sell Its Publicly Owned Hospital
Officials in north Mississippi are moving closer to selling a county-owned hospital, despite objections from the hospital board and others. Oktibbeha County supervisors voted 3-2 last week to seek proposals for the sale or 50-year lease of OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC