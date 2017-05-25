OCSD searching for missing Starkville man
The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help after a Starkville man was first reported missing Thursday evening. Michael David Fulgham, 34, of Starkville, was last seen driving a red 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV with Mississippi tag number KUJ 778.
