OCSD searching for missing Starkville man

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help after a Starkville man was first reported missing Thursday evening. Michael David Fulgham, 34, of Starkville, was last seen driving a red 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV with Mississippi tag number KUJ 778.

