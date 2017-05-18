NAACP graduates, parents honored at b...

NAACP graduates, parents honored at banquet

Ten graduating members of the Starkville NAACP Youth Council and their parents were honored at a banquet Saturday at American Legion Post 240 in Starkville. Youth Council advisor Savell Rice said banquets were held for graduates in years past, but that this is the first year that parents had been honored as well.

