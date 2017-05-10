MSU runner Kaelin Kersh dies in car accident
According to WCBI, the accident occurred in Starkville at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road near Clayton Village. Kaelin competed in middle distance and as a sprinter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC