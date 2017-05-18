Moore's attorney previews possible ch...

Moore's attorney previews possible challenge arguments as Starkville certifies election

Commercial Dispatch

Mayor-elect Lynn Spruill's primary runoff lead was reduced to six votes Thursday after Starkville election commissioners accepted one remaining affidavit ballot and certified the results for both the Ward 1 Republican and the citywide Democratic races. While challenger Johnny Moore has not yet officially challenged the results, his attorney, William Starks, unsuccessfully argued for a recount of the entire election and a re-examination of absentee and affidavit ballots before the city election committee, acting on guidance from the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office, certified the results and said any possible challenges and future requests would have to go before the Oktibbeha County Democratic Party.

Starkville, MS

