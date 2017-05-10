Moore, Spruill combine for $100K in campaign donations

Starkville mayoral candidates Johnny Moore and Lynn Spruill have raised a combined $100,000 in their attempts to secure the city's highest elected seat, documents show. Campaign finance reports for the two Democrats show individuals and companies from Starkville and outside the city poured $21,525 into the two campaigns' coffers between April 23 and May 6, pushing the total raised for both Moore and Spruill to $100,380 since Jan. 1. Tuesday was the deadline for mandatory, pre-runoff filings.

