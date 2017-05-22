MHGC names Yard of the Month
The Maben Home and Garden Club's Yard of the Month sign was placed in the yard of June Turner, which is located on Starkville-Maben Road . The yard displays vivid green shrubs and lush-green grass, all manicured meticulously.
