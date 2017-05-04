Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital marks 30 years

Buy at photos.djournal.comCourtney Clay, 23, of Starkville, prepares her daughter, Ava, 3 months, for her trip home from the neonatal intensive care unit Tuesday morning at the NMMC Women's Hospital. Ava was born on May 24 at 26 weeks and weighed 1 pound, 15 ounces.

