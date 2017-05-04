MDEQ recognizes businesses' environmental efforts

MDEQ said Thursday it had accepted five new members and 10 renewal memberships into its enHance program for the 2017 class Started in 2008, enHance is a voluntary stewardship program that recognizes committed environmental leaders who accomplish goals beyond their legal requirements. It is open to facilities, cities, counties and other entities who are interested in the program, and applicants can choose from three tiers: Leader, Steward or Associate.

