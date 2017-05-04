MDEQ recognizes businesses' environmental efforts
MDEQ said Thursday it had accepted five new members and 10 renewal memberships into its enHance program for the 2017 class Started in 2008, enHance is a voluntary stewardship program that recognizes committed environmental leaders who accomplish goals beyond their legal requirements. It is open to facilities, cities, counties and other entities who are interested in the program, and applicants can choose from three tiers: Leader, Steward or Associate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC